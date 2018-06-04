Best and worst pitches in Scottish football as voted by players

Hamilton’s pitch at New Douglas Park has been branded the worst of Scotland’s 42 senior clubs following a survey of the nation’s professionals.

READ MORE - Craig Levein confirms Hearts will install new hybrid pitch

The Tynecastle pitch was the subject of much debate after Celtic came to town in May. Picture: SNS

Stirling Albion’s Graeme Glen has been named groundsman of the year after the surface at Forthbank Stadium came out on top of the study organised jointly by PFA Scotland, Sports Labs and the Scottish FA.

But Accies’ plastic pitch was given the thumbs down by players, who gave it an average score of just 1.18 out of 5.

The good news for them, however, is that the Lanarkshire club have already started work on installing a new 4G surface ahead of next season.

Hearts’ Tynecastle Park pitch was voted as the worst grass surface in the top flight. They too are taking measures to rectify the problem with work on a new hybrid pitch starting this summer. Their Edinburgh neighbours Hibs were second in the Premiership with a 4.10 rating.

Celtic shaded the Old Firm battle, finishing two places higher than rivals Rangers in the top flight table with an average score of 3.75.

Motherwell came out on top for teams in the top tier. The Fir Park surface received a rating of 4.26.

TOP 10 ALL LEAGUES

1. Forthbank Stadium (Stirling Albion) - 4.43

2. Balmoor Stadium (Peterhead) - 4.39

3. Hampden Park (Queen’s Park) - 4.34

4. Fir Park (Motherwell) - 4.26

5. Tannadice Park (Dundee United) - 4.12

6. Easter Road (Hibs) - 4.10

7. Dens Park (Dundee) - 3.94

8. Paisley 2021 Stadium (St Mirren) - 3.88

9. East End Park (Dunfermline Athletic) - 3.86

10. Recreation Park (Alloa) - 3.83

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

1. Fir Park (Motherwell) - 4.26

2. Easter Road (Hibs) - 4.10

3. Dens Park (Dundee) - 3.94

4. Celtic Park (Celtic) - 3.75

5. Firhill Stadium (Partick Thistle) - 3.52

6. Ibrox Stadium (Rangers) - 3.50

7. Global Energy Stadium (Ross County) - 3.26

8. McDiarmid Park (St Johnstone) - 3.08

9. Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen) - 3.00

10. Tynecastle Park (Hearts) - 2.96

11. Rugby Park (Kilmarnock) - 1.70

12. Superseal Stadium (Hamilton Accies) - 1.18