Best Twitter reactions to Scotland’s shambolic defeat to Kazakhstan

Scotland have lost the opening match of their European Championships 2020 qualifying campaign, going down in stunning fashion with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan.

READ MORE - Kazakhstan 3 - 0 Scotland: Shockingly bad start to Euro 2020 qualifiers

Here’s what the long-suffering fans of the national team had to say after the latest embarrassment.

@talkingbaws: “Is it worth mentioning Kazakhstan have only won two games in the last three years [in competitive football]? Against Moldova and Andorra. They have just four wins in the last decade. Brutal.”

@ScotFootBlog: “Worst ever? Not much point having that debate when nothing ever changes. Lambs managed by donkeys overseen by administrative chimps.”

@Thefootyblognet: “This performance should tell Steven Gerrard that Shinnie isn’t worth a deal. Just another Andy Halliday, although I think Andy is a better left-back.”

Scotland manager Alex McLeish gestures on the touchline during the defeat. Picture: PA

@Chrisfinn2703: “You refuse to call up Lewis Stevenson. You play Graeme Shinnie. You pay the ultimate price. Everyone knows this.”

@craig_killie: “I would back Steve Clarke to beat this Kazakhstan team using only the Scottish players he has at Killie.”

@GordonSnedden: “How many of the 42 managers in the SPFL would you rather have than McLeish? It must be over 35?”

@90MinuteCynic: “Usual Scotland performance: This would get football stopped. This Scotland performance: This would get the concept of the nation state stopped.”

@alanftemple: “The fact Scotland have evidently been told to play out from the back, yet have left John Souttar on the bench, absolutely fries my brain.”

@euangtaylor: “Oliver Burke’s first touch gives me the boak.”

@CrumbsTMT: “Bringing back a total yesterday’s man in McLeish was always a shocker of a decision. It’s probably not *all* his fault as that’s the worst Scotland squad I can remember.”

@rosspilcher: “McLeish was never the right idea. Even the Nations League was very nearly a shambles.”

@Gastro_Celtic: “Is that McBurnie guy wearing two different coloured boots? I mean FFS you ain’t CR7 mate, just learn to be a decent striker 1st before turning up looking like a ****.”

@comedyray: “Going to start an online petition to revoke Alex Mcleish and Graeme Shinnie.”

@comedyray: “Mad that Kazakhstan have [beat] Scotland all because no-one in the SFA could find Andy Robertson some bongela.”

@ScotComFC: “Scotland have only committed 2 fouls. Can you imagine being 3-0 down to Kazakhstan and not even being p***** off enough to nail somebody?”