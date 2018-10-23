Betfred Cup: Referees for Hearts-Celtic and Aberdeen-Rangers confirmed

The SPFL has named its two referees for this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final matches between Hearts and Celtic, and Aberdeen and Rangers.

In the early kick-off at BT Murrayfield, the man in the middle for the Jambos’ clash with holders Celtic will be Willie Collum. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Alan Mulvanny, while Nick Walsh is on fourth official duties.

John Beaton, left, and Willie Collum. Pictures: SNS Group

John Beaton will take charge of the clash between Aberdeen and Rangers at Hampden, backed up by Douglas Ross and Dougie Potter. The fourth official for the second semi-final of the day is Steven MacLean.

Collum has taken charge of 56 Celtic matches during his career, with the Hoops winning 41, drawing six and losing nine.

• READ MORE - Dundee v Hearts: Live blog from Dens Park

• READ MORE - Hearts v Celtic tickets: Hoops allocation sold out, Jambos sell 27k and counting

He has shown 81 yellow cards and four reds in that time, and awarded 16 penalties.

Although he’s refereed fewer games involving Hearts - 49 - he’s shown 98 yellow cards and sent off ten, while awarding ten penalties.

Beaton has been the man in the middle for 24 Aberdeen games, of which the Dons have win 14, drawn three and lost seven. He has booked 44 players, sent off three and awarded thre penalties.

The 36-year-old has taken charge of 19 Rangers matches and has overseen 12 Gers wins, two draws and five defeats, showing 32 yellow cards, one red and awarding four penalties.