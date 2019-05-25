Bizarre Facebook error shows Celtic beating Hearts before Scottish Cup final kicks off

Have your say

A bizarre Facebook error shows today's Scottish Cup final scoreline before the game even kicked off this afternoon.

Typing Celtic and Hearts into the Facebook search bar produces a scoreline of 2-1 to Celtic under the heading of 'final.'

Facebook appears to have already predicted the scoreline. Pic: Facebook

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hundreds of Hearts fans singing in Glasgow ahead of Scottish Cup final

A list of match statistics is also published underneath.

But it appears the scoreline and match stats have been taken from the last game between the two clubs on May 19th, when the Scottish champions beat the Jambos 2-1.