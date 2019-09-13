Bo’ness midfielder Brian Morgan eyes more trophies after stellar start

Bo’ness United midfielder Brian Morgan is eyeing more trophies after lifting silverware in his first season with the club.

The former Sauchie star has been in scoring form for the BUs so far this season, continuing on from last season when he bagged three Player of the Year gongs and won the East of Scotland League Cup.

Morgan has netted seven goals already but says his performances have to be better.

“I seem to be scoring but I’m not really playing that great to be honest,” he said. “I’ve been a wee bit hot and cold to be fair. I set myself quite high standards after playing really well last year and scored a lot of goals, so I was looking to kick on from that, but it’s been a wee bit of a slow start.

“I’ve been popping up with the goals which is great for the team, and it keeps me in the team. Last week I played a wee bit better so I’m hopefully getting there now.

“I think a few folk were a wee bit apprehensive about me signing with the club, because I had had a leg break with Sauchie and they maybe had doubts about whether I was the same player after that.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it; going to Bo’ness was a breath of fresh air for me, it was the wee change that I needed because I was with Sauchie for eight and a half years. As soon as Fraser Duncan [ex-Sauchie manager] left and moved to Dubai for work, I thought I didn’t need to be loyal to him anymore because we was the one that first brought me in, so I took the decision to leave and try something different, to try and win stuff.”

Bo’ness host Lowland League outfit BSC Glasgow at Camelon’s Carmuirs Park tomorrow in the second round of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup as work continues on the development of Newtown Park, and Morgan is eager for more cup success.

He continued: “It’s good to get a cup final at any level, you’ve got to make the most of those occasions because that’s what you play for. To do that in my first year was absolutely brilliant and we are looking to do the same again this year. We’ve got a wee bit of a stronger squad this year I would say, we are looking to go and win something again this year, preferably the league. We never give up, we always work hard for each other and that’s a great thing to have if you are looking to go and challenge for trophies.