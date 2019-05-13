Bo’ness United edge out Musselburgh Athletic to win EoS League Cup

Bo’ness United won their first trophy as a senior club as they beat Musselburgh Athletic 1-0 to lift the East of Scotland League Cup.

The victory at Penicuik Park made it an astonishing 17 victories from 17 games under manager Max Christie.

It was Musselburgh who made the better start in the final with talisman Matti King going close from an Ali Adams punt after ten minutes, his half-volley pushed away by BU goalkeeper Andrew Murphy.

Bo’ness had taken time to settle with their defence looking shaky in the early stages, but they soon signalled their intent with Ryan Stevenson going on an impressive run down the left with his ball across goal cleared, before Fraser Keast brought Adams into action for the first time. Bo’ness’ best chance came after 29 minutes, with Michael Gemmell cutting back for Brian Morgan as United had an extra man in attack but he fluffed his effort when well placed to at least find the target.

That glaring miss was quickly forgotten about four minutes later, however, as Morgan showed great vision to pick out Stevenson completely unmarked at the back post and he cooly sidefooted into the net.

Stevenson soon had another chance with his marker Michael Moffat sleeping, the on-loan Raith Rovers midfielder nipping in to put his foot in and he struck the post.

After the break, King went close from the edge of the box for Burgh on 55 minutes, the ball drifting just past the post.

Bo’ness were reduced to ten men soon after when midfielder Gemmell, who picked up his first yellow card just minutes before, was shown his second by referee Duncan Williams.

Burgh thought they had equalised after 67 minutes with defender Liam Reid putting the ball in the back of the net after Thomson’s free-kick had struck the post and rolled across the goal line, but the far side linesman had his flag raised for offside.

Murphy pulled off a tremendous save from Conor Thomson with five minutes remaining, the keeper tipping over after the Musselburgh man had cut in from the left and unleashed an effort from 25 yards which looked goalbound.

Bo’ness held on comfortably after this to secure their first trophy since their move from the Juniors.

It was third-time lucky for boss Christie, who had lost his last two cup finals as a manager in the previous two seasons with former clubs Broxburn Athletic and Tranent.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we have played better,” said Christie. “Musselburgh were playing really well and had us under the cosh for periods, even more so when we went down to ten men. We had to change our formation a wee bit and we managed to see it out.

“I thought we scored a really good goal. The result is everything in a cup final. The spirit of our boys and our ability to defend our area was there for everybody to see. I’m just delighted for everyone at the club. They are a good bunch of boys. I’m enjoying it and let’s see where it takes us for next season. It’s a massive thing for everybody connected with the town and the club to go and win.’

Musselburgh boss Kevin McDonald felt his side deserved more for their performance, saying: “I’m really disappointed. Ali hasn’t made a save in the whole game and we’ve been beaten 1-0. I think anyone who watched the game will see the way we are trying to play and the way we try to do things. We knew before the game what they are good at. They are a big, strong physical side and unfortunately when they got in front that probably suited them. I thought we were far better than they were in the first half and the goal just came at the wrong time. I had four or five 18-year-olds playing and hopefully it will give them a taste of more things to come. I had my centre forward/midfielder playing at left-back so I had a few square pegs in round holes. We are only going to get better, and that’s the good thing. Hopefully most of our fans can see that and they respect that we are trying to do the right thing.”

Musselburgh: Adams, Reid, Whyte, Myles, McManus, Moffat, Thomson, King, Gregory, Evans, Gillan (Cherrie).

Bo’ness: Murphy, MacDonald, Hunter, Campbell, Gemmell, Comrie, Keast (Walker), Donnelly, MacKenzie, Morgan, Stevenson (Wright).