Bonnyrigg left to 'lick wounds' after thumping defeat to Rangers B in front of bumper crowd

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It was a well-deserved victory for the Ibrox youngsters who even saw a second-half penalty saved by Rose goalkeeper Michael Andrews.

In front of a bumper crowd of 942 at New Dundas Park, the visitors assumed the lead when Tony Weston's deflected shot outfoxed Andrews before Cole McKinnon doubled the Glasgow outfit's advantage.

The game was put to bed on the hour mark with Charlie McCann's drilled effort finding the far corner.

Robbie Ure made it four and although substitute Kieran Hall netted a fine brace for the hosts, Kane Ritchie-Hosler notched the youngsters' fifth of the afternoon.

"I thought we actually started the game not too badly," Rose boss Robbie Horn said afterwards. "The first goal took a big deflection and that gave them a lift to be honest, but after that we didn't defend well as a team which isn't like us.

"We still created opportunities and their keeper has made a couple of saves, but the third goal just killed us. We didn't deal with their movement throughout so we feel we've let ourselves down and the supporters because there was a big crowd. But they were the better team and deserved to win.

"You've got to remember you're playing against full-time opposition. They also paid £750,000 for a boy that is playing centre midfield so there has got to be a bit of reality to it as well. But the biggest disappointment was that we weren't anywhere near what we can be so we need to lick our wounds and pick ourselves up for the Scottish Cup up at Forres this weekend."

Elsewhere, Spartans went down 3-1 to old foes East Kilbride at K-Park.

Joao Victoria gave the South Lanarkshire outfit the lead in the fifth minute before the same player headed home Kilby's second on the half-hour mark. And Victoria completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to put the match out of sight, although Sam Newman netted a late consolation.

