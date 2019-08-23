Bonnyrigg Rose aim to shackle Cumbernauld Colts

Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies
Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose are on their travels to play hosts Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood tonight.

Rose remain undefeated after five games but face an arduous task in toppling a Colts side who inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Kelty Hearts six days ago.

Edinburgh University will be looking to stretch the gap over bottom-of-the table Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft tomorrow.

The students’ form has picked up in recent weeks after a slow start, back-to-back wins over Vale of Leithen in the league and Football Nation Qualifying Cup have given manager Dorian Ogunro and his players a platform to build on. Hosts Star have yet to register a point and even score a goal in their first five games, conceding 19 times. Victory for the Uni could move them towards mid-table.

And Gary Jardine’s Civil Service Strollers welcome Gala Fairydean Rovers to Christie Gillies Park.