Bonnyrigg Rose boss doesn't know who he's up against in Lowland League title crunch match against Celtic B

George Hunter scored both Bonnyrigg goals in their win at Tranent. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Robbie Horn’s table toppers go into the match 10 points clear of the Parkhead youngsters, who are third in the table.

Spartans are in between the two but have played two games more and are eight points adrift of Bonnyrigg.

Horn, whose side beat Celtic B at New Dundas Park on the opening day of the season, admits it’s difficult to know exactly how the Old Firm Colts sides will line up because the availability of their players can be governed by other factors.

He said: “You don't know who you're going to be facing at times with Celtic and Rangers, what kinds of teams they will put out.

"But, no matter who it is, it will be tough. They will be fit, they will be organised, sharp and can cause you problems and cut you open at any point.

"We need to deal with that and show our own attacking threat. I'm sure we can cause them problems as well but we've just got to be on our toes and be ready for them."

The match is the third in a spell of five successive away fixtures for Rose, three league matches plus last Saturday’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie at Tranent and an upcoming South Challenge Cup trip to Arthurlie.

Horn freshened up his starting line-up at Tranent with George Hunter, among those drafted in, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.

He made five changes, two of them enforced owing to injuries to Johnny Stewart and Keiran McGachie, who also begins a two-game suspension this week.

He said: "It was good to rotate the squad and the players that came in did well, so it keeps everybody on their toes, fresh and ready to play if called upon in the league.

"In the first half, they had a couple of wee snippets but I felt we were the ones in control of the game.

"We defended pretty well and looked more likely to go on and score again.

"It was a good, professional performance against a good side sitting towards the top end of the East of Scotland Premier.