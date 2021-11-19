Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn explains his team's winning mentality

The Midlothian outfit take a break from Lowland League duty this weekend when they welcome Coldstream to New Dundas Park for a South Challenge Cup third-round tie.

And such is Rose's desire to be successful, Horn scoffed at suggestions this weekend's clash does not carry the same prestige.

“We want to win every game," he told the Evening News. "It's the same message we put to the players. That's what we expect at Bonnyrigg and that has been the mentality here for quite some time.

“That is never going to change and it's not any different tomorrow.

“We won't be taking Coldstream lightly and will give them the respect they deserve. It's down to the players to go and perform.

“At times I don't think we've played as well as we can but we've ground out results. I still think we've to reach our full potential but I'm delighted with the run we've been on.

“It's credit to the players and is a sign of a good side when you're winning games of football but not playing at your best.

“Every single player has contributed so far this season so that's a nice position for us to be in. If you're going to be successful, then you need everyone in the squad chipping in.”

Rose are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Lowland League but Horn isn't taking anything for granted.

He added: “We've put ourselves in a great position but that's all it is. There is a still a lot of football to be played and some big games coming up.