Bonnyrigg Rose braced for stern test under the lights at Spartans

Robbie Horn takes his Bonnyrigg Rose side to Spartans. Pic: SNS

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn revealed he is looking forward to coming up against some familiar faces when he takes his side across town to face Spartans on Friday night.

The Midlothian-based outfit are just two points off the pace of Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts but Horn is braced for a stiff test against the two-time league champions at Ainslie Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

With former Rose players Dean Hoskins and Aaron Murrell now standing in the way of an 11th win this season having made the switch to Dougie Samuel’s men in the summer, Horn believes the stakes have been taken up a notch.

“It’s going to be very difficult match tonight as Spartans are a really good side,” the former Berwick Rangers manager said. “I’ve got great respect for Dougie and his coaching staff. There are players there who I’ve worked with like Dean and Aaron so that just adds to the edge in what promises to be a great game. A lot of the players know each other as well so it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“We just want to keep winning games of football and see where it takes us. I’ve said for a while now that nobody is expecting us to win the league and all the pressure is on the other teams who have spent a lot of money.”

Rose ran out 4-0 winners against Stirling University on Tuesday night in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, just the response Horn had demanded following last weekend’s South Challenge Cup exit to Dunipace.