Bonnyrigg Rose dedicate Lowland League induction to club’s supporters

BONNYRIGG ROSE treasurer Brendan Parkinson says they can finally concentrate on footballing matters again after the Midlothian club were today granted SFA membership and a place in next season’s Lowland League.

Following a lengthy period of uncertainty, the East of Scotland champions were informed by the Scottish Football governing body that they had beem given the green light following the recent completion to install floodlights at New Dundas Park.

Club official Parkinson dedicated their achievement to their patient supporters and insists he is looking forward to what the future holds.

“We’ve finally got the news we deserved but there have been no wild celebrations. It’s just a feeling of relief that both Whitehill Welfare and ourselves know now which leagues we will be in next year.

“We get on well with Whitehill and they’ve also found themselves in a difficult position. We’ve not been able to let our supporters know due to work taking place behind the scenes and just had to let the process take its course. We are under no illusions whatsoever as to the standard we are about to step up into to next year. It will be a very competitive league.

“You just have to look at some of the signings clubs towards the higher end of the table have made already during the close season.

“East Kilbride won the league with something to spare and they’ve strengthened considerably. Kelty and East Stirlingshire have both brought in players that have been playing in the Championship and League One as well.

“If you add the likes of Spartans, BSC Glasgow, Civil Service Strollers and Berwick Rangers to that list, it will be an incredibly tough league to win. Results last season certainly suggested any team could beat anybody on their day.

“We have re-signed 12 players and I know Robbie (Horn) has got targets in mind he would like to bring the club. Some players have moved on and we wish them well because they have all left Bonnyirgg as winners.

“However, retaining the nucleus of last season’s squad was important. Some of the guys have been with us for several years and won a range of titles between them. They’re a close-knit unit and as the saying goes ‘If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’.

“I’d expect us to have announced a few new signings before our first pre-season fixture on July 7th .”

Manager Robbie Horn couldn’t hide his delight at the news and issued the following statement on his Twitter account. “What a day for Bonnyrigg Rose! Delighted for the players who have more than earned the right. Today doesn’t happen without the support of the community, supporters, sponsors & hard work of the committee who have also showed balls & stayed strong. Over the moon for these guys!”