Bonnyrigg Rose denied promotion to Lowland League as bid for SFA licence is rejected

Newly-crowned East of Scotland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose won’t compete in next season’s Lowland League after learning their application for full SFA membership has been rejected.

Rose have fallen short in the criteria required to become a licensed club, with a lack of floodlights at New Dundas Park proving the stumbling block.

With an ongoing campaign to raise funds for the installation of floodlights, Rose harboured hopes of being granted a conditional licence in order for them to compete in next season’s Lowland League. However, they have failed to secure such an arrangement and will be denied promotion next season.

Fellow East of Scotland title contenders Penicuik Athletic and Broxburn Athletic, who were both defeated by Bonnyrigg in the round-robin play-offs, have been awarded their SFA licences – granting them entry into next season’s William Hill Scottish Cup.

Both are also now expected to submit applications to join the Lowland League in time for next season.

Penicuik spent a five-figure sum on ground improvements and secretary Neil Gordon was delighted to see the club granted its licence. He said: “We’ve been waiting on the news for sometime. We did everything we asked and we also have floodlights. Don’t get me wrong, we weren’t complacent about it, but we knew if the SFA were going to grant licences we would get one as we ticked all the boxes, although we weren’t 100 per cent confident.

“We worked tirelessly to get the ground up to speed from early January, including installing new goalposts and we have a lot of good people to thank for it, mainly Andy Penman, who co-ordinated it all for us. In 2002, Penicuik weren’t even playing, and John Fraser [president] kept Penicuik’s name alive. He’s been the driving force behind it all – he brought Penicuik back.

“I feel so sorry for everyone at Bonnyrigg because they were the best team in the league which they proved over the two play-off games. If they were to appeal, we would certainly back them. They’ve spent fortunes on their ground and everything that was asked for them.

“It’s crazy that no-one is going to get promoted. We don’t deserve to get promoted to the Lowland League because we never won the play-off. To me, promotion is on merit, and that should be Bonnyrigg.”

East of Scotland outfits Blackburn United and Easthouses Lily today announced that they too have been granted full SFA membership. Both clubs will compete in the Scottish Cup next season.

There was disappointment for Tranent Juniors, who, like Bonnyrigg, had their application rejected due to having no floodlights. The Foresters Park club were at an advanced stage of having floodlights installed but have been informed by the SFA that they haven’t met the criteria.

Tranent chairman David Innes said: “This requirement (floodlights) was a change to the original licensing criteria and was brought in 34 hours before our final assessment, which we would have passed otherwise. This is all the more galling considering the hundreds of hours spent on the regeneration of our ground.”