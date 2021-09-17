Bonnyrigg Rose embark on latest Scottish Cup adventure with trip to Forres

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn takes his side to Forres on Scottish Cup first round duty this weekend (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Robbie Horn's side came agonisingly close to knocking out then Championship outfit Dundee on their own patch in the second round last season, midfielder Lee Currie with two penalties as Rose took the Dens Park club to extra-time only to bow out 3-2 after 120 minutes.

However, the Midlothian outfit will fancy their chances of progressing at Mosset Park against Highland League opposition, Forres currently mid-table with just three wins from their nine league fixtures played so far.

Rose were well beaten 5-2 by Rangers B last time out, their first defeat in eight, and Horn will be hoping for an immediate response.

Elsewhere, Spartans are up against familiar opponents as divisional rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers stand in their way of a spot in the second round.

Dougie Samuel's side also go into this weekend's clash coming off the back of a defeat, beaten 3-1 by East Kilbride six days ago. However, home advantage should stand Spartans in good stead.

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers face a 400-mile round trip as they head for Golspie Sutherland of the North Caledonian League. Strollers have been in fine form this season and will fancy their chances of progressing.

And Edinburgh University face a Capital clash as they make the short journey to Ainslie Park on Sunday where hosts East of Scotland Premier Division side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale await.

