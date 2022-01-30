Bonnyrigg Rose not just relying on strikers to score as goals are spread right round the team

Bonnyrigg defender Neil Martynuik throws himself at the ball to score the winner with a diving header, his first league goal of the campaign. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

He admits seeing goals spread amongst his squad has become something of the norm during his time in charge of the New Dundas Park club.

Although Rose hold a ten-point lead over nearest challengers Spartans and are on course to win their first Lowland League title since joining the pyramid system in 2018, the club's top goalscorer, striker Keiran McGachie, has a return of ten.

Spartans frontman Blair Henderson, by contrast sits top of the league charts with an impressive 22 following his hat-trick at Broomhill on Saturday.

Striker Sean Bown, signed on loan from East Fife until the end of the season, made his Bonnyrigg debut from the bench

Defender Neil Martyniuk scored his first goal of the season for Bonnyrigg as they registered their 22nd victory in the Lowland League, coming from behind to see off Celtic B 2-1 at the Penny Cars Stadium. Callum Connolly was also on target.

“To be fair it's been like that for quite a few years now with the goals being spread out,” Horn explained.

“I think we'd need to go back to Wayno (Wayne McIntosh) when he was here and banged home 40-odd goals. But every other season it's being shared among the players so we've got that throughout the team. There are different players who can chip in with the goals so that is really pleasing.

“We've got wing-backs who can score, Dean Brett, (Dean) Hoskins, Kerr Young always chips in. It was a great goal from Callum at the weekend too so I'm delighted.”

With just eight matches left to play, Rose are edging ever closer to the finish line and a crack at promotion to the SPFL.

“I thought we were outstanding to a man on Saturday. We showed lots of heart and determination to come back from the penalty so it's a great result and a huge three points," added Horn, who gave Sean Brown his debut from the bench after securing him on loan from East Fife on Friday night.

The striker spent the first half of this season on loan at Spartans and scored against Rose earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Spartans fought back from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Broomhill, Henderson netting a hat-trick for Dougie Samuel's men.

Message from the editor