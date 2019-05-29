Bonnyrigg Rose score last-gasp extra-time winner to reach King Cup final

East of Scotland champions Bonnyrigg Rose netted a last-gasp winner to keep their league and cup double hopes alive, beating nine-man Linlithgow Rose 1-0 at Prestonfield in the semi-final of the King Cup.

Top goalscorer Keith Lough headed in his 30th goal of the campaign in the final minute of extra-time – with the hosts claiming for offside – to send his side through. Bonnyrigg will return to Linlithgow’s ground this Saturday to face Tranent in the final.

The 30 minutes of extra-time contained all the drama as the hosts lost both captain Ruari MacLennan and Kevin McKinlay to red cards after they each picked up second bookings with the tie heading towards a penalty shoot-out – only for Lough to score at the death.

Bonnyrigg manager Robbie Horn will be hoping his players can muster one final performance on Saturday, for what will be their 17th match since the beginning of April. As for Linlithgow, they can start planning for next term’s 16-team top-flight after another trophyless campaign.