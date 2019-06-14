Bonnyrigg Rose seal victory in SFA membership battle

Bonnyrigg Ross have won their battle for SFA membership after more than a month of uncertainty.

The club confirmed on Friday morning that, despite their application and a subsequent appeal being rejected, the SFA had performed a U-turn and approved membership. The statement read:

"We are pleased to announce that we have had confirmation from the SFA this morning that our application for SFA membership has been approved with immediate effect.

"We are aware that this will result in another series of follow on questions so this page will be updated as and when we have further information to provide, but given our supporters have waited patiently over the course of the past few months on an outcome we felt it right to release what we know so far."

Background

Despite winning the East of Scotland promotion play-offs and a place in next season’s Lowland League, the club was initially denied a licence due to the lack of floodlights at New Dundas Park - despite the club striking a deal with Midlothian Council to install floodlights over the summer, thus meeting the Association's updated criteria in time for the start of the 2019/20 season.

An announcement from the club last month informed supporters that SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell had informed Rose that there was “no appeal route available for clubs going through the application process”.

Following the rejection of the appeal, a club spokesman said: “This is not the end of the road for us, as despite the labyrinthine nature of the different articles and licensing documents, there is still one option open to us which we are seeking guidance on from parties outside of the club whether to pursue.”

“We owe it to our players and supporters to explore every available option to us until each of those options have been exhausted.”