The striker has been plagued by injury this season and Saturday's winner was just his second goal in League Two. He has also been limited to just seven league starts and his physical presence in the final third has been a big miss for Robbie Horn's men throughout the campaign. However, the school teacher now has the opportunity to salvage something from a difficult six months with five games to spare. Finding the back of the net will be a huge weight off his shoulders. McGachie is a nuisance for defenders but is also an exceptionally good finisher in and around the penalty box. He is a fans' favourite at New Dundas Park and a popular figure in the dressing room.

Victory over Jamie Hamill's men ensured back-to-back wins for the first time since last August. And what a time to do it.

It's amazing how quickly the landscape can change in football. Just a couple of weeks ago Rose looked like they had a real battle on their hands if they were to avoid finishing bottom of the pile. There's still work to be done to ensure they are an SPFL outfit next season but the pendulum has now swung in their favour. They are four points better off than Albion Rovers, a point clear of Elgin, although they do have two games in hand, and now only three adrift of seventh-placed Stranraer. Rose have amassed 10 points from their last five league outings and are the form team in the bottom half of the standings.

Keiran McGachie wheels away in celebration. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.