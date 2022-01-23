Bonnyrigg Rose striker George Hunter getting back to his best, says boss Robbie Horn

Bonnyrigg striker George Hunter, who scored both goals, keeps Tranent skipper Shaun Rutherford at bay in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

The 25-year-old striker scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tranent after being recalled to the starting line-up amid a host of changes made by the boss for the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie.

“George, when he is on form, is a top player for us,” said Horn. “We just need to get him back to that level. I think he showed that he is getting close.”

In a break from Lowland League action, Horn took the opportunity to rotate his team ahead of next week’s trip to Celtic B, a match he has described as “massive”.

With key striker Kieran McGachie suspended and Ross Gray rested, Hunter was paired with Nathan Evans, the summer signing from Musselburgh, in attack.

In front of of 957 spectators at Foresters Park, Hunter stole the show. His first goal was a block which ricocheted into the net after he closed down Tranent keeper Dean Beveridge’s attempted clearance.

His second was a stunning volley, hooked over his shoulder high into the net. It was 2-0 at half time and there was no way back for Calum Elliot’s side, who are in the hunt fore the East of Scotland title.

There is no doubting Hunter’s talent. It was 37 goals in one season for Newtongrange Star that persuaded Bonnyrigg to sign him from the East of Scotland club in the summer of 2019.

Hunter came through the ranks at Spartans before being signed full-time by St Johnstone and scored goals at SPFL level on loan at Airdrie. After being released he had a spell at Selkirk and flourished at Newtongrange.

He hit the ground running at New Dundas Park, finishing his first season as the club's top scorer with 17 goals. But he had a frust rating second season , curtailed by Covid, and Horn hopes his brace against Tranent will give him a confidence boost for the Lowland League title run-in.

Hord added: “He worked really hard, his closing down for the first goal. His second goal, he took that brilliantly as well.

“I thought Nathan worked really hard alongside him as well. It was a really good team performance. ”

