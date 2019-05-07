Bonnyrigg Rose to explore all options after SFA rejects membership application

Bonnyrigg Rose will leave no stone unturned as they bid to overturn the Scottish Football Associations’s decision to reject their SFA membership application.

Despite winning the East of Scotland promotion play-offs last weekend and earning their right on the pitch to play in next season’s Lowland League, Rose’s bid to become SFA members was thrown out due to the fact that they don’t currently have floodlights at their New Dundas Park home.

Rose are awaiting planning permission from Midlothian Council to erect pylons in time for next season, but the SFA decided against granting the licence. As all Lowland League clubs must be SFA members, Rose therefore cannot play in the fifth tier of Scottish football in the 2019/20 campaign.

Fellow East of Scotland title contenders Penicuik Athletic and Broxburn Athletic, who were both defeated by Bonnyrigg in the round-robin play-offs, have been awarded their SFA licences – granting them entry into next season’s William Hill Scottish Cup. Both are also expected to submit applications to join the Lowland League in time for next season.

However, East Lothian club Tranent’s application went the same way as Bonnyrigg’s, with the lack of floodlights at Foresters Park denying them a licence.

Bonnyrigg officials are now “reviewing every option of recourse available” and will contact Scottish football’s governing authorities to ask for the case to be looked at again.

The statement on Bonnyrigg’s website read: “We can confirm that earlier this afternoon we received an email from the Chief Executive of the SFA that following consideration by the Board, our application for membership of the Scottish Football Association has been rejected on the grounds that we are not complaint with current Entry Level criteria – specifically provision of floodlighting and therefore our application for derogation (which would allow us a period of twelve months to remedy this) has also been rejected.

“Everyone at the club is extremely disappointed with the outcome of this decision, as we believe we provided a compelling case for derogation which would allow us time to install floodlights at New Dundas Park as planned during the summer in time for the start of the new season.

“As a reminder, we applied for SFA membership on October 26 based on the criteria published in 2018 and the application fee was paid on the same date. [On] November 22 we received notice from SFA licensing that they would audit the club on December 12 at 10am. At 6 pm on December 11 we received notification from SFA licensing of revisions to the SFA criteria for 2019 which now included a provision for the existence of floodlights. On the day of the audit it was confirmed by the licensing officers that despite applying for a license in 2018 (which would have been several months earlier has there not been an embargo in place allowing us to) we would be audited on the 2019 criteria. This gave us approximately 16 hours to ensure floodlights were in place, which wasn’t achievable.

“Since the time of the audit we submitted a planning application for floodlights and pending a decision from the council we will have them in place for this summer.

“To go from the highs of the last seven days where we had close to 2000 people watch us successfully navigate the [East of Scotland] Conference playoffs and win a place in the Lowland League based on sporting merit, to the news that reached us today which means at this moment in time we aren’t eligible for promotion is a massive low.

“To the players, management and supporters, the only solace I can give is that we are currently reviewing every option of recourse available. We have already been in conversation with our league who will back our case and we will write to the SFA asking for a further review. We are also exploring whether there is a benefit of bringing in outside assistance to review the whole process we have been through. There are no options at this stage which we have discounted.”

“Finally, we would like to pass on our warm congratulations to the clubs that were successful in their license application today, which is a testament to their hard work over the course of several years.”