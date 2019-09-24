Bonnyrigg Rose v Buckie Thistle Scottish Cup clash to be broadcast live on TV

Bonnyrigg Rose's Scottish Cup second-round clash with Buckie Thistle at New Dundas Park has been chosen for TV.

Robbie Horn's side host the current Highland League leaders on Friday October 18, with the match kicking off at 7.05pm and shown live on BBC Scotland.

Rose, who currently top the Lowland League table following their promotion from the East of Scotland League, saw off Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park in the first round courtesy of George Hunter's 89th-minute winner.

The Jags romped to a 4-1 win at Victoria Park over another Edinburgh-based Lowland League opponent in Civil Service Strollers.

Now Buckie and Bonnyrigg will go head to head in the first ever live broadcast of a William Hill Scottish Cup fixture.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over the Broch, Horn said: "It was a sticky first half and they had to open up for the last 45 minutes but the players were solid at the back with both [Ewan Moyes] and Neil [Martyniuk] outstanding.

"We have to be very happy with afternoon’s work as we are in the 2nd round and that’s what we came here to do.”