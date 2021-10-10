Bonnyrigg Rose win battle of Lowland League top two to stretch lead over Spartans

Lee Currie set up both Bonnyrigg goals in the win over Spartans (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A crowd of 485 watched on as the top two went head to head at Ainslie Park, both of Rose's goals coming inside the opening half an hour before a late strike from the hosts set up a frantic finish. However, Rose held their nerve to seal their 13th victory of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Michael Andrews and playmaker Lee Currie were both making their 150th appearances for the Midlothian outfit. And the visitors quickly found themselves ahead in the 11th minute from a corner. Currie swung over the ball to the back post where former Spartan, Dean Hoskins, was first to the ball to head beyond home goalkeeper Jack Newman.

Dean Brett went close to extending Robbie Horn's men's lead before they increased their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Currie was again on hand to deliver deep into the Spartans box, this time from a free-kick, and Callum Connolly's header crashed beyond Newman for number two of the afternoon.

Into the second half and striker George Hunter's 25-yard free-kick came crashing back off the crossbar as Rose looked to extend their lead but it was the home side who were to pounce late on as Sam Newman beat Andrews to the ball to roll the ball into the empty net.

Dougie Samuel's men threw bodies forward in stoppage time in a bid to force an equaliser but the Rose defence stood firm.

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers moved level on points with Spartans after a last-gasp 3-2 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The Borderers led at the interval at Netherdale courtesy of a Jack Beaumont penalty.

Andrew Johnstone restored parity for Gary Jardine's side 12 minutes into the second half and the visitors then grabbed the lead through teenager Svetoslav Kosakov's neat finish.

Gala looked to have rescued a point through a Liam Gray effort but Ross Young pounced in stoppage time to secure victory for Strollers.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University were beaten 2-0 by East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium.

