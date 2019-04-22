Broxburn Athletic wrap up East of Scotland title with emphatic 4-0 victory

BROXBURN Athletic won the East of Scotland Conference C title after a 4-0 victory at Stirling University – ending the hopes of Linlithgow Rose.

Rose were defeated 2-1 at Jeanfield Swifts.

Broxburn coasted to a 4-0 win thanks to a terrific start to the game scoring twice in the opening ten minutes. For Boss Brian McNaughton it was the right start to ease the pressure. “To open the scoring very early settled us and to get another within ten minutes won the game for us. I’m delighted for the squad because we did it ourselves not relying on other sides to help us. We’ve had a great run in recent weeks and had to rely on a strong squad but everyone played their part. There’s a great spirit at the club and that’s what has won us the title.”

Broxburn are now confirmed in the play-offs with Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik.

Gordon Donaldson opened the scoring in the second minute with Sean Harrison heading their second. Ross Nimmo scored one of his specials on the half hour with Greg Binne grabbing their fourth before the break. Central defender Chris Townsley said: “The crowds have been superb this season. We didn’t need the help of others sides because we had the players who could do the job. It’s not finished yet but we’re up for it with a couple of difficult games to come.”

Blackburn faced a tricky trip to Edinburgh looking to overtake Preston for fifth spot in and a place in next season’s Premier League. They won 5-0 with two goals from Darren Downie, and one each from John Drummond, Danny Campbell and James Mildren. This now means next season’s Premier League will be made up of last season’s Junior teams. Conference B winners Bonnyrigg had a stroll in the park with a 9-0 win at home to Eyemouth with a hat-trick for Dean Brett and four from Lewis Turner. Bo’ness finished their League campaign with a 4 – 1 win over Tranent to finish second.