McNaughton was joined by his father and ex-Broxburn manager, Brian, on the touchline at Albyn Park for their 3-1 East of Scotland Premier win over Hill of Beath, who could join him if Scott is successful in the interview process this week.

A Gary Brass double and Brad Donaldson header in the second half was enough to secure a much-needed three points for Broxburn, suffering after back-to-back West Lothian derby defeats to Linlithgow Rose and Blackburn United.

"It was an important win for us. I got a great reaction from the boys," said McNaughton.

"It was 0-0 at half-time and the conditions weren't very good but we went into the second half, played into a strong wind, and scored three goals. We went ahead then conceded a goal but they showed character to come back and pushed on; we definitely deserved to win, we could have scored a couple more.

"With the players that we have got in the changing room we should definitely be higher up the league with the quality we have got. In terms of performances, we are probably sitting where we deserve to be. Hopefully we can push on over the next couple of weeks, get a couple of more wins and get up the table."

On his dad joining him on the sideline, McNaughton continued: “I wanted to get another set of eyes in the dugout just so I could bounce ideas off someone as you can get caught up in the game.

"He's got plenty of experience so it helps. I think he enjoyed himself, he had the bug back. He was saying on Friday he has been watching the YouTube highlights of games. I think he does miss it in terms of the match-day and being in the changing room, we will see what happens.