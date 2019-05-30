BT Murrayfield 'in frame to host glamour Liverpool-Napoli friendly'

BT Murrayfield is being lined up as a potential venue for a glamour pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Napoli.

The two teams were due to meet on Sunday, July 28 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, those plans have been ditched due to Liverpool and Spurs meeting in the Champions League final this weekend, with it deemed "inappropriate" that the Reds' clash with the Serie A giants be played at Tottenham's ground.

Now the 67,000 capacity stadium in Edinburgh is being considered as an alternative venue, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Merseyside club are investigating staging the match in the Capital.

Liverpool's Anfield is unavailable because the pitch is being re-laid after a series of summer pop and rock concerts.

BT Murrayfield last hosted a football game in October when Hearts faced Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-finals. A crowd of 61,161 attended the match.