Budget cuts won’t stop Newtongrange Star giving it a go against Tranent

Newtongrange Star co-manager Darren Smith says his players will give it their best shot in the season opener against Tranent, but with contrasting player budgets bewteen the clubs, he insists the pressure is off his squad.

Star host Calvin Shand’s Tranent at New Victoria Park tomorrow, and Smith, who claimed Nitten would be his and Kenny Rafferty’s biggest challenge yet when they took over in March, would take any positive result.

“I would be very surprised if there is anyone else in the league who has as big a budget as Tranent,” said Smith, who has gone for experience in securing Adam Nelson and Craig Hume amongst other signings.

“Their expectations will be completely different from ours. We’ll give them the respect they are due, they’ve got a good solid squad with strength in depth and a good manager. We don’t fear them, we just want to be competitive and if we get off to a good start, great. Their is zero pressure on us tomorrow. It’s been well documented that our budget has been cut this season, but I think a lot of other clubs are in the same boat. We’ve managed to hold on to the players that we wanted to; the boys that have stayed have had to take wage cuts to fit in with the new budget that we have got.

“The new boys that have come in as well are just keen to come in and play. Sometimes you need to go backwards and get a bit of stability about the place before you can move forward.”