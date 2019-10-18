Capital duo Bonnyrigg Rose and Edinburgh City advance to the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup
Two second-half goals ensured Bonnyrigg Rose’s passage into the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup at the expense of Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.
More than 1,600 crammed into New Dundas Park to see Robbie Horn’s men continue their fine start to the new campaign.
Following a goalless first half in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras, Rose skipper Jonny Stewart outfoxed Buckie goalkeeper Lee Herbert in the 54th minute with a looping cross-cum shot that found its way into the far corner.
The Lowland League club wrapped up the victory 13 minutes later when a mazy run from George Hunter saw the striker tuck the ball under Herbert that sparked jubilant celebrations.
SPFL League Two club Edinburgh City are also through to the third round after they saw off SJFA North Superleague outfit Banks O’Dee 3-1 at Ainslie Park.
Former Hibs midfielder Danny Handling opened the scoring for the hosts midway through the first half from the penalty spot following Neale Allan’s foul on Scott Shepherd.
However, the visitors were back on level terms six minutes before the interval when Kane Wilton collected Stuart Duff’s pass and finished beyond Aidan MacAdams.
But City restored their lead just two minutes later, Robbie McIntyre turning in from close range following a Shepherd cutback.
Banks pressed for an equaliser but Handling got his second of the night five minutes from time to seal the victory.