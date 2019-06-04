Capital youth football club Hutchison Vale blasted over 'disgraceful' treatment of players

A REVERED youth football club have been branded “disgraceful” for their treatment of young players after banning several from taking part in a cup final over alleged unpaid monthly subs.

Bosses at Hutchison Vale, famous for launching the careers of several Scottish internationals - including the likes of former Hibs stars John Collins, Leigh Griffiths and Kenny Miller - sent a series of text messages to parents warning them their youngsters would not be allowed to play in Saturday’s under-13 cup final against Portobello Community Football Academy as June subs had not been received.

The message added “the rest of the team have been let down for the pending final on Saturday” and asked parents to return kit to the clubhouse as soon as possible.

The football season had been extended due to fixture congestion, with Hutchison Vale still to play five matches in June.

A post by the club on Twitter said they had been “forced to manage a number of issues in the age group involving the police and the SYFA”.

Hutchison Vale club leader Tam Smith was recently the subject of a special feature on popular BBC Scotland show A View From the Terrace where he spoke about the Club’s history of producing international talent.

But furious parents have blasted the club for “putting money before football,” adding the season was extended through no fault of their own.

One parent posted: “ This is the treatment we receive for my son who has served the club for the last five years, it's absolutely disgraceful how a club who claim to be the biggest and best boys club can treat boys like this.”

“It seems to be all about money and not about the well being of the boys. These boys have represented hutchie vale at a very high standard in every game throughout the season reaching two cup finals and also making it through to the last eight in the Scottish cup.”

“The remaining fixtures were already inclusive of fees paid up to date.”

The Club statement said a new code of conduct had recently been introduced to protect coaches and players following an incident where a young footballer’s ability was “traduced” in a social media post.

The Club added fees were still due for June as the season had not officially ended, meaning players were still registered to the team and liable to pay fees.

It continued: “It is clear to us that individuals once connected with the club have orchestrated a collective move of boys away from Hutchie Vale and they are of course free to move to wherever they like.”

“However, standing orders of subs are due in early June for all players in that month and in five cases, these were cancelled prematurely as there are five games still to play.

“All other members of the squad have paid the subs due to the club in a timely way and we will leave it to others to judge whether it is reasonable for a small number of parents to be subsidised by others in the group.”