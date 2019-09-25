Celtic avoid Rangers in Betfred Cup semi-finals as holders drawn to face Hibs and Gers take on Hearts

Celtic and Rangers were kept apart in the draw for the last four of the Betfred Cup.

Celtic, who defeated Partick Thistle 5-0, were drawn to face Hibs after Paul Heckingbottom's side knocked out Kilmarnock on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes at Rugby Park.

The semi-final is a repeat of the 2017 meeting in which Brendan Rodgers' Hoops side ran out 4-2 winners against Neil Lennon's Hibs.

Rangers squeezed past Livingston 1-0 thanks to Glen Kamara's early goal - although the Gers were made to work for their victory - and face a semi-final against Hearts after the Jambos gifted Aberdeen two penalties in normal time, but Craig Halkett scored in injury time to tie the game before Craig Levein's side won the shoot-out 3-0 to advance to the last four.

Ties will be played on the weekend of November 2/3.