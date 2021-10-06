Celtic B beaten by Spartans but leaders Bonnyrigg rampage to stunning 13-0 Lowland League win

Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie . (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Robbie Horn's side maintain a four-point lead over the chasing pack after a devastating display in Innerleithen last night.

The opener arrived in the third minute at Victoria Park, Kerr Young heading home Lee Currie's corner. Kieran Hall added a second two minutes later before Bob Wilson and Nathan Evans made it 4-0 inside the 15-minute mark.

It was 7-0 at the break courtesy of further efforts from Scott Gray, Evans and Currie's 22-yard free-kick.

Rose didn't take their foot off the gas in the second half and even though Currie missed a penalty Wilson completed his hat-trick.

Ross Gray, George Hunter, a Dean Brett penalty – the hosts reduced to ten men for handball – and Hall completed the rout.

Elsewhere, Spartans are up to second in the standings after a 1-0 win over Celtic B at the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie. Jamie Dishington smashed home a 90th minute winner inside a packed six-yard box.

On Tuesday night, Civil Service Strollers ran out 3-1 winners over Caledonian Braves at Christie Gilles Park, Alieau Faye, Scott Clapperton and Robert Cole on target for Gary Jardine's men, who remain fourth and level on points with Rangers B.

However, there was disappointment for Edinburgh University at East Peffermill as the students lost 4-1 to visitors Berwick Rangers. Innes Lawson netted for Dorian Ogunro's outfit just before the interval. The Capital side slip one place to 16th.