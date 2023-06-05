Celtic, Rangers and Hearts face Conference League 'bloody nose' as SFA chief makes late appeal

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has made a last-ditch appeal to rally support for a doomed Conference League proposal for Rangers, Celtic and Hearts B teams as clubs across the country come out to publicly declare that they will be voting against.

Long-standing full member clubs and regional associations will get the chance to vote on the ‘Resolution 6’ proposal to introduce the new 10-team league at tier five of the pyramid when the Scottish FA AGM takes place on Tuesday. But with 44 clubs having already publicly declared their intention to reject the plan, 53 votes in favour required, and no clubs coming out in favour, it is not expected to pass.

Bonnyrigg Rose, FC Edinburgh, Civil Service Strollers, Linlithgow Rose, Preston Athletic, Tranent are the Lothians-based clubs who have declared their intention to reject the proposal. Spartans have said they won’t be publishing their vote in advance, while Hibs have yet to indicate their preference. Ross County and St Mirren are the two Premiership clubs who have announced that they will be voting against.

Bonnyrigg Rose have confirmed that they will be voting against the introduction of a new Scottish Conference league

The proposal, back by SPFL chief Neil Doncaster as well as Maxwell, is for Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and one one other B team made up of under-20 players to pay an annual entry fee and join four Lowland League and two Highland League clubs in a new national league which would sit directly beneath SPFL League 2, but above the Lowland and Highland League. The four B teams would be ineligible for promotion or relegation initially, but the long-term intention is to enable them to move up as high as League One.

The SFA is proposing for the Conference League to come into being from the 2024-25 season. It will be a separate entity to the SPFL and will be funded by the four Premiership clubs paying £100,000 each to be involved as B teams.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts already pay £40,000 a year to field their B teams play as ‘guests’ in the Lowland League, but Maxwell wants them higher up the pyramid to help produce better young players for the Scotland national team and cites examples from European leagues abroad.

He said: “I would love it to be carried because it will have a really positive impact. But people will make their own decisions. People will vote whichever way they think is best for them. We can’t just implement things that we think are right. It’s a democracy.

“But we’re looking at it purely from a player development perspective. There is evidence from Croatia, France, Germany and Spain who have got B teams – I think seven of the top 10 nations in Europe have got B teams within their domestic structures.

“Croatia are often flung up as an example. How can a country with a smaller population perform so well when we can’t? What are they doing that we’re not? They’ve got B teams. I’m not saying if we implement B teams in a Conference League we’re going to qualify for every World Cup to come. But we know we have a problem and this is a potential solution to try to fix it.

“I get that everybody has a view on what the pyramid should look like. Everybody looks at everything that happens in Scottish football through their ‘how-does-it-affect-me?’ glasses. That’s the reality.

“We’re trying to do the best thing for the national team because that’s got such a big impact on the game in this country. Our national team coaches are already seeing a significant improvement in the standard of those guys who have been playing in a B team against the ones who haven’t.”

Maxwell believes statistics show Scottish football is producing talented players at a young age but says their progress stalls as they near their twenties. He explained: “Our Under-17s were over in Hungary after qualifying again for the Euros finals and we have done that consistently at that age. At 19s, we get to the elite round but don’t get through to the finals consistently.

“At 21s, the performances have deteriorated over a period of time. We’re now a Pot D team and we’re finishing third, fourth or fifth and haven’t been anywhere close to an Under-21s finals in a while.

“So that highlights there is a problem with the pathway. People will say, ‘Aye but it’s only the clubs at the top of the pyramid who can afford B team football’. They’re right. It is only the clubs at the top who can afford it. But we need to look at the ones further down and say, ‘How do we make sure that the loan options available to them are as good as they can be? What else can we do that solves the problem for as many clubs as possible?’.”

Clubs currently in the fifth tier and below have objected to a new league being inserted above them, many describing it as relegation for more than 200 clubs. Maxwell, however, hopes the larger entry fee – £100,000 rather than the current £40,000 fee for the Lowland League – will be persuasive, especially to League Two clubs who fear relegation.

He added: “We’re putting in a funded league. So I don’t think clubs are necessarily that precious about it being the SPFL as such. I think they want to get to a funded league and get a bit of financial support so they can continue to grow and develop.”

Andy Smith, chair at the Scottish Football Supporters Association, said: “I really hope that this daft idea based on the self-interest of just three members gets the bloody nose it deserves on Tuesday. The main difference between the clubs coming out and saying no and the SFA is that the clubs have been talking to their fans and communities, something the SFA and SPFL never seem to do.

“Fans know that Scottish football needs change and changes and are happy to help, but we need to have a plan and a programme and that starts with asking the right questions, not the usual railroading nonsense. We need some bigger thinking and football needs to realise that common good will always out trump self interest.

“Fans are the real stakeholders and we want clubs to vote no to this nonsense and to ask for more and better from those who run the game.”

