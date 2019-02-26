‘Celtic will always be my club’ - Brendan Rodgers confirmed as new Leicester City boss

Brendan Rodgers has been named the new manager of Leicester City, with Celtic confirming his departure.

A statement posted on the club’s website read: “This is an opportunity which Brendan wished to take, with Leicester wishing to make this appointment immediately, and while we are extremely disappointed to be losing him as manager, particularly at this time, we sincerely wish Brendan and his family all the very best for the future.”

Brendan Rodgers applauds the Celtic fans after his final match in charge. Picture: SNS Group

Neil Lennon, the former Celtic midfielder and head coach between 2010 and 2014, will take charge of the side on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman has signed a deal until June 2022 at the King Power Stadium, and will take charge of the team for the first time on Sunday, when the Foxes travel to Watford.

Speaking after his unveiling by Leicester, Rodgers said: “I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan’s calibre to Leicester City and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together.”

Describing it as a “real honour” to have managed Celtic, Rodgers told Celtic’s website: “I have been a Celtic supporter all my life and the reason I came to Glasgow was to work for the club I had such love and affection for.

“From the moment I walked into Celtic Park I have been living my dream and, together with the players, staff and supporters, we have been on an amazing journey, which I will never forget.

“From the day I arrived I have given my all to the role of Celtic manager. I would like to sincerely thank the Board at Celtic for giving me the opportunity to manage Celtic in the first place and for the support they have given me throughout my time as manager.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Peter, Ian, Dermot and the rest of the Celtic Board, and together we have done everything we could to bring success to our supporters.

“I want to make a special mention to the Celtic players. They were an absolute pleasure to work with and I want to thank them all for the commitment and positivity they gave to my coaching philosophy each and every day. Every one of them will be a friend for life.

“Celtic will always be my club and I wish everyone connected to Celtic every success in the future.”

Chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Brendan is a football manager of the highest quality and we are very disappointed to see him leave the club. He gave us so much and has created so many wonderful memories for the club and our supporters. His achievements are historic.

“When we appointed Brendan we knew we were bringing someone of the highest standard to Celtic. He has dominated Scottish football and ensured that Celtic has enjoyed unprecedented domestic success.

“I would personally like to thank Brendan for all he has given to the club. He has been a tremendous ambassador for Celtic and I wish him every success for the future.”

Chairman Ian Bankier added: “We were delighted to bring such a talented manager to Celtic and are pleased to have worked with Brendan for nearly three years.

“He, our backroom staff and our players have delivered phenomenal success to the Club and he leaves a fantastic legacy which we will always cherish.”