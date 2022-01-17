Celtic v Hibs: preview, team news and how to watch

It’s the first game after the earlier-than-scheduled winter break, with capacity crowds permitted again. There has been a lot of change since the sides last met in the Premier Sports Cup final. Here is all you need to know

Where and when

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic Park will be full after restrictions were lifted at midnight. (Photo by Ross Parker/ SNS Group)

When: 7.45pm, Monday, January 17, 2022

Head-to-head

Hibs have failed to win in their last 14 league games at Celtic Park, with their last victory coming in January 2010 under John Hughes, when Anthony Stokes and Danny Galbraith scored. Celtic are unbeaten in nine league matches against Hibs, since the 2-0 win for the home side at Easter Road in December 2018.

Team news

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has signed six players so far in the January transfer window, including Harry Clarke, Dylan Tait, Rocky Bushiri and Chris Mueller.

Elias Melkersen will miss out because his paperwork has been held up, Ewan Henderson is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Clarke is an injury doubt and Mueller is expected to be fit enough only for a place on the bench. Bushiri, however, is expected to start in defence, with Paul McGinn and Ryan Porteous both suspended.

Kyogo Furuhashi is an injury doubt for Celtic, but they could hand debuts to there other new signings. Daizen Maeda, Guchi and Reo Hatate have all joined from the J-League this month, while Johnny Kelly is another Parkhead recruit in January.

Possible line-up

Hibs: Macey; Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Cadden, Newell, Allan, Doyle-Hayes, Doig; Boyle, Nisbet.

Referee

Willie Collum is the man in the middle.

What the manager said

Ange Postecoglou: “They are a good side starting to find their strengths, a new manager who has come in with plenty of energy and has given them a bit of a lift after a disappointing period. It should be a good quality game, both teams are coming off the break, they will be nice and fresh and so I expect the pace of the game to be pretty high and hopefully it is an entertaining encounter."

Shaun Maloney: “I’m really looking forward to it, it’s an amazing challenge for the team. Really it’s just the third game for us since I’ve come in, but we want to try and implement and put our style of play on the game. I’m really look forward to seeing how our team does. It’s a huge challenge, but a challenge that we have to prepare for and try and win.”

How to watch

The match will only be shown on Celtic TV via the Passport to Paradise service for season ticket holders. The Parkhead club do not offer any pay-per-view for home games.

Why a Monday night?

Originally due to be played on December 29, the match was postponed as a consequence of the decision to delay the winter break when a 500-spectator limit imposed by the Scottish Government amid concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The five other Premiership fixtures kick-off on Tuesday, but Hibs face Cove Rangers at Easter Road in a Scottish Cup match on Thursday to be broadcast live on BBC Scotland. Recovery time meant their match against Celtic was brought forward to Monday.

What the bookies say