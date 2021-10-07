Scottish Premiership set for extended mid-season shutdown due to 2022 Qatar World Cup

Hearts and Hibs in action during the Edinburgh derby earlier this season. Picture: SNS

Clubs are being consulted on the proposals, which would see the league suspended between November 13 and December 17.

There would be 16 rounds of fixtures before the stoppage, with the season pencilled in to start on July 30. There will then be a hectic schedule with five matches in 16 days across the festive period.

The final league matches would take place at the end of May with the Premiership play-off final and Scottish Cup final expected to be held on the first weekend in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier Sports Cup would also see an altered schedule with the final taking place February 26 with the semi-finals in January, much like the competition’s schedule before it was shortened into a pre-Christmas tournament.

The lower leagues are expected to continue as normal.

Message from the editor