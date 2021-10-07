Scottish Premiership set for extended mid-season shutdown due to 2022 Qatar World Cup
The cinch Premiership could be shut down for six weeks midway through next season due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Clubs are being consulted on the proposals, which would see the league suspended between November 13 and December 17.
There would be 16 rounds of fixtures before the stoppage, with the season pencilled in to start on July 30. There will then be a hectic schedule with five matches in 16 days across the festive period.
The final league matches would take place at the end of May with the Premiership play-off final and Scottish Cup final expected to be held on the first weekend in June.
The Premier Sports Cup would also see an altered schedule with the final taking place February 26 with the semi-finals in January, much like the competition’s schedule before it was shortened into a pre-Christmas tournament.
The lower leagues are expected to continue as normal.