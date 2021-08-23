The 11 fringe players who could be called into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for international triple-header

Steve Clarke and his Scotland side face a crucial six days at the beginning of next month as the World Cup qualification campaign ramps up with a visit from Moldova separating two trips to the group’s highest seeds, Denmark and Austria, respectively.

Draws with Austria and Israel in the first batch of games means there’s very little room for error for Clarke and his players, as two defeats in the next three will realistically end all hope of getting to the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The manager will name his squad on Tuesday. With some key injuries and the potential to look to the future with a few players getting older, expect a little bit of change from the last time. We break down the likely contenders to come in…

1. John Souttar (Hearts) Jack Hendry didn't look entirely convincing at the Euros while there's a shortage of quality right-sided centre-backs in general. Souttar operates in the same system for his club and is in excellent form.

2. Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) Is it time to move on from Stephen O'Donnell and look to the future at right-back? If so, a call-up for the impressive Aberdeen youngster would not be out of the question.

3. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) Another option on the right of the defence, though a little less likely given Celtic's purchase of Josip Juranovic, who is now expected to be their first-choice right-back.

4. Jason Kerr (St Johnstone) Another option for right-sided centre-back. Unfortunate not to have received a call by now, perhaps his performances in Europe have now shown Clarke he can compete at a higher level.