Champions League final could be held at BT Murrayfield, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed BT Murrayfield, despite watching his Reds side go down 3-0 to a clinical Napoli.

Klopp was effusive in his praise for the venue after the match, saying: “You could hold a Champions League final here.

"If Liverpool were involved it would feel like a home game. The reception from all the people outside was incredible. Inside, it looked like a proper stadium which is ready.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss enjoyed his visit to Scotland, if not the match itself, telling Liverpool's website: "It was outstanding how the people were waiting for us and how the atmosphere was there when we drove in with the bus.

"I had goose bumps when I left the bus, it was incredible. That was the positive part and then the lesser positive part obviously was the game."

His opposite number Carlo Ancelotti echoed the Anfield boss's priase, adding: "Beautiful atmosphere, beautiful stadium, beautiful pitch, beautiful day."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who played 74 minutes of the friendly clash, admitted that he had been impressed with the arena.

“The pitch and the stadium are very good and I enjoyed playing in front of a full crowd. That makes a difference,” said the defender.

“There is this debate going on about the stadiums but I think that’s been put to bed. We prefer playing at Hampden, we like playing at Hampden.

"Of course, we will probably make some changes and things but Murrayfield is an incredible stadium as well.”