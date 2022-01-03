Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine says club can be ‘very proud’ of season so far

Civil Service Strollers manager Gary Jardine is targeting improvement

The Christie Gilles Park outfit have won 14 of their 24 fixtures so far and occupy sixth spot in the standings going inot 2022.

Strollers also reached the Scottish Cup third round for the first time in the club's history before bowing out to League One Peterhead.

They now make the short trip to Ainslie Park tonight to play city rivals and third-placed Spartans where victory would take them to within a single point of their opponents.

"Looking back over the last six months I think everyone at the club can be very proud at how things have progressed," Jardine reflected.

"The players can take a great deal of confidence and satisfaction with how they have performed. While there have been a few ups and downs, to pick up the points we have amassed along with a wee run in the Scottish Cup has been fantastic, especially given so many players are in their first full season.

"Tomorrow’s match presents an exciting start to the new year and while everyone is in the same boat with losing players due to Covid and isolation, I'm sure we can get a team on the park that will be competitive and hopefully help us continue where we left off.

“With a third of the season still remaining, our only target is to continue to improve and if we do that then I'm sure a top-six finish is more than achievable."

