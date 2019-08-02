Civil Service Strollers new boy Josh Morris knew Gary Jardine would get him in end

Striker Josh Morris has revealed he was always destined to play under the guidance of new boss Gary Jardine at some point in his career.

The 27-year-old has teamed up with Jardine at Civil Service Strollers this season, swapping East of Scotland outfit Hill of Beath for Christie Gillies Park last month.

Morris is no stranger to the Lowland League, having enjoyed previous stints with Whitehill Welfare and Hawick Royal Albert.

Strollers have come out of the traps fast with back-to-back victories over Gretna 2008 and University of Stirling – 3-0 and 1-0 wins respectively – and Morris believes it is no coincidence with Jardine leading the charge.

Ahead of tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Bonnyrigg Rose, former Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers frontman Morris said: “I’d spoken to Gary a few times over the years and for one reason or another it just never came to a point that I was playing under him.

“So, to eventually be given that chance, I’ve been very impressed with the management team with what I’ve seen so far.

“As soon as I heard of Civil’s interest it was one that excited me. With thee club finishing fifth last year, that just shows they are moving in the right direction.

“The league gets stronger every year and more competitive. Some of the teams have spent big, so I can see it going all the way down to the wire this season and that’s not discounting the clubs who don’t have big budgets.”

Morris acknowledges tomorrow’s visit of Rose will pose their toughest test so far, but sees no reason why they can’t continue the feelgood factor with another three points.

“We go into every game thinking we’re going to win,” he said. “I think it will stand us in good stead to play some of the so-called bigger teams because I don’t think money is always the answer.

“It will come down to who is more consistent.

“We’re confident in our own ability and in terms of where we’ll finish, it’s very early days to say. We just want to do as well as we can.

“It was a great three points on the road last week to kick things off and then come through the match against Stirling on Tuesday. Keeping a clean sheet in both is also a massive boost.

“It’s another home match tomorrow, so we have to take confidence from our previous two victories. We know that if we turn up we’re more than capable of picking up the three points.

“I know the manager from my time at Berwick so I know Robbie

will have them well organised. They’ve got a lot of talent so I think they are very well equipped to do well.”