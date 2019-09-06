Civil Service Strollers skipper showers praise on to boss Gary Jardine

Civil Service Strollers skipper Mark McConnell has showered praise on manager Gary Jardine for their scintillating start to the new campaign.

Strollers are riding on the crest of a wave having amassed 14 points from a possible 21 – that includes notable wins on the road at champions East Kilbride and league newcomers Berwick Rangers.

The Chrisite Gillies Park outfit are currently third in the table, just five points off the pace of leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

And 25-year-old McConnell, who worked under Jardine while at Edinburgh City, was quick to compliment the work he is carrying out.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of city rivals Spartans, McConnell said: “There’s no surprise that the improvements at the club have really been taken to a new level since Gary came in.

“His work-ethic and his knowledge of the league is second to none and that includes all the stuff behind the scenes too. The players have bought into what Gary is trying to put across. We’ve started pretty well considering the run of games that we’ve had. We’re enjoying it. We’re slightly frustrated not to have taken more if the truth be told as we were a couple of minutes from taking all three against Bonnyrigg and we also led twice against Gala only to end up drawing 2-2. But I think our wins on the road at East Kilbride and Berwick make up for that. We’re not here just to make up the numbers.

“I’m enjoying being captain and having that added responsibility. I get a bit of stick from the boys now and then but there’s always one that gets picked on. It’s nice to be able to lead the team and I’m enjoying my football.

“It’s a big game for us tomorrow. We’re in good form so we’re confident. We’ve come up short against Spartans a few times in recent seasons. We want to get that monkey off our back and finally pick up a win.”