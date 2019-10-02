Civil Service Strollers up to joint third in the Lowland League

Civil Service Strollers are up to joint third in the Lowland League after a 2-0 victory over Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood.

Josh Morris opened the scoring on the hour mark and Ryan Shanley wrapped up the points for Gary Jardine’s men.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness United are back top of the East of Scotland League Premier Division after a dramatic 4-3 victory over Musselburgh Athletic.

After an enthralling first half that saw the teams go in 2-2 at the break, Darren Downie fired the visitors into a 3-2 lead seconds after the restart before Fraser Keast restored parity. Brian Morgan was then sent off for the BUs but the ten men won it when Stuart Hunter fired home his second late on.

Penicuik came from a goal down to see off a stubborn Sauchie side 2-1, Sean Stewart and Andy Forbes netting for Kevin Milne’s side. Craig Stevenson also saw his penalty hit the crossbar.

Tranent were comfortable 4-0 winners at Blackburn United.

In Division One Conference A Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale saw off Kinnoull 2-0 at Saughton while in Conference B, Easthouses Lily were beaten 3-2 at home to Glenrothes.