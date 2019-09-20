Colin Strickland eyes more Scottish Cup glory with Linlithgow Rose

Colin Strickland is desperate to experience more Scottish Cup heroics with Linlithgow Rose as he doesn’t know how long he’s got left in the game.

The 33-year-old striker is just savouring each season as it comes, with his memories in Scotland’s national cup competition with the Prestonfield men ranked up there as his best in football.

Rose host Highland League Huntly in the first round tomorrow and Strickland is pushing for a starting berth after netting in their 5-1 victory over Gretna last week.

He was a key fixture of the Rose squad which experienced the club’s best-ever run in the competition in 2016 when they reached the fifth round.

“You never know how long you’ve got left... I’ve had a couple of good runs with Linlithgow over the years and these are the days that the fans and players look forward to; it’s the senior cup and you want to go as far as you can,” said Strickland.

“It’s good publicity for us if we can go far, and it’s also good for the club as they can make a wee bit money.

“You obviously go out to win these games, but you go out and enjoy them because you don’t know how many of them you are going to have.

“The run to the fifth round was special. I think we were the first Junior club to do it when we ended up going to Ross County and got beat up there. We never disgraced ourselves and were in the game until the last ten minutes.

“We had the chance in the fourth round to get an SPL team, and we were hoping for Rangers or Celtic, or even Hibs or Hearts, and we ended up getting Forfar which at the time was a bit of a disappointment but it was a winnable tie and we managed to get through it.”

He continued: “We’ve got a good record against Highland League teams. Over the years I’ve been at the club we’ve beaten Nairn, Clachnacuddin, Fort William, and Wick - I think the only team we have lost to is Deveronvale - so we’ve got a good record against them. We are looking forward to Saturday and we’re confident we’ll get the win.

“I’ve not played as much as I would like, but I didn’t help myself as I was away for two weeks on holiday. I came back and the boys in front of me have been doing well.

“I’m not getting any younger but I still think I’ve got a lot to offer, so I’ve just got to work hard in training and when I get the chance, try and take it.

“It was good to get 90 minutes under my belt, and to win the game and get a goal was always a bonus.”

There are a number of Lothians teams in action this weekend in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

East of Scotland side Broxburn Athletic host Lowland League East Stirlingshire at Albyn Park, while Penicuik Athletic, the other Lothians EoS side involved in the competition, visit Cumbernauld Colts.

As for the Lowland League teams, Civil Service Strollers travel to Buckie Thistle, Edinburgh University take on Lochee United, Bonnyrigg Rose are away at Fraserburgh and Spartans welcome Deveronvale to Ainslie Park.