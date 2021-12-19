Covid is a concern but we'll keep going until told otherwise, says Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn

Bonnyrigg manager Robbie Horn has now guided his team to ten league wins in a row

The New Dundas Park manager was speaking after the Lowland League leaders' 3-1 victory over Gretna 2008 at Raydale Park, their 19th win of the campaign and 10th in a row. The result that sees them open up an 11-point gap over Spartans at the summit.

However, due to the emergence of the more transmissible Omicron variant in the past couple of weeks, fixtures up and down the country – at all levels – are being postponed in a bid to curb a rise in infections.

"God knows what's going to happen over the next week or so as there was a lot of games called off over the weekend," Horn said.

"It is concerning but we'll keep going until told otherwise. We'll be training on Tuesday and Thursday and look forward to the game on Boxing Day."

First-half goals from Kerr Young and Jonny Stewart had Rose in command before Kieran Hall sealed the points with a third for the Midlothian outfit after the break. The hosts did grab a consolation deep into injury time.

"I thought it was a really professional performance," Horn added. "At times it was a wee bit flat but we did what we needed to do.

“At this stage we're just looking to get three points so we can tick games off. It was disappointing to lose a goal at the end but it's all about the three points.

"It's been the case for a number of seasons that we've had goals from all areas of the park so it's great we've got that."

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen.

Joao Balde, Robbie Cole, skipper Mark McConnell and Alieau Faye were all on target for Gary Jardine's men in Innerleithen. The Capital outfit remain sixth in the standings.

Blair Henderson netted the only goal five minutes from time as Spartans won 1-0 away to Cumbernauld Colts on Friday night.

