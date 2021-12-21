Covid Scotland: Fan restrictions 'a hammer blow' for Scottish football, says Neil Doncaster

Spectators will be allowed to attend Hibernian v Aberdeen at Easter Road tonight, but only 500 will be permitted for three weeks from Boxing Day

Then Scottish FA’s Joint Response Group (JRG), which has handled all Covid-related issues since the pandemic began, will be holding a series of consultations with clubs about the impact of the new restrictions on spectators over the next 24 hours.

Celtic SPFL clubs are already pushing for the winter break break to be brought forward to avoid playing games in front of just 500 fans, but several stakeholders, including broadcasters, would need to be satisfied and the clubs would need to vote through any firm proposal.

The discussions now under way follows the news that, from Boxing Day and for three weeks thereafter, football attendances will be capped at 500 people in line with all outdoor events. One metre physical distancing will also be required within a stadium during that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts is one of the fixtures affected. The Old Firm derby is another.

Scottish Rugby has already confirmed that the Edinburgh v Glasgow double header next week, each of which could attract more than 20,000 fans, will now be played behind closed doors.

Musselburgh Racecourse has made the same decision in relation to its New year’s Day meeting. A 6,000 crowd was expected but ticket-holders will now be offered a refund.

Rod Petrie, chair of the JRG, said the government announcement on spectators “is a source of disappointment to hundreds of thousands of fans across the country, for whom attending football matches during the festive season has been a tradition spanning generations”.

Doncaster described the news as “a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic”.

Reacting to the crowd limits, the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association called for urgent financial support to help clubs impacted by vastly reduced income from fans.