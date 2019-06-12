Craig Thomson extends Edinburgh City stay

Have your say

Craig Thomson has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Edinburgh City.

The versatile right-back has made 82 appearances for the Citizens since joining in July 2017, scoring five goals and registering 19 assists.

Thomson has also skippered the side on occasions when club captain Josh Walker has been unavailable.

The 28-year-old is the third player to commit his future to the club over the past week.

Former Hibs forward Danny Handling signed on for the 2019/20 season after an injury-hit campaign last term that kept him sidelined from late October until the end of the season.

Handling, 25, suffered a cruciate ligament injury that saw him miss the entirety of the 2015/16 season, and sustained another knee injury at the start of the following season.

Goalkeeper Calum Antell has also agreed terms for the forthcoming season.

City have also completed the signing of Handling's ex-Hibs colleague Callum Crane, after the left-sided player cancelled his contract with Livingston.