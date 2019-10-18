Danny Handling wants to create more Scottish Cup memories with Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City want more Scottish Cup memories. Pic: SNS

Four seasons ago, the midfielder was a peripheral member of the Hibs squad which made history under Alan Stubbs by beating Rangers 3-2 in the 2016 final to bring the old trophy back to Easter Road for the first time in 114 years.

As he prepares to kick off his latest tilt at the tournament when City host North Superleague heavyweights Banks O’Dee in a second-round tie at Ainslie Park on Friday evening (kick-off 7.30pm), Handling took time out to recall his minor involvement in one of the most famous stories in Scottish Cup history.

“I was on the bench for the semi against Dundee United and in the 20-man squad for the final but me and Kevin Thomson didn’t get selected in the 18,” Handling told the Evening News. “I had an inkling I wouldn’t be involved because I’d been injured for most of the season and I’d only just come back a few months earlier. It was a delight just to be on the bench for the semi and even just to be a part of the squad on the day of the final was something to cherish.

“There was obviously a bit of disappointment at not being involved because the ones who play are always remembered but equally not many people can say they were in the position I was in. For me, it was just good to be a part of it. I celebrated for four days afterwards so I think I enjoyed it as much as anyone! Even though I didn’t get on the pitch, to have been part of the preparations in the build-up and the celebrations afterwards, you can never take that away. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

