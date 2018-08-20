Dates and times confirmed for Hearts and Hibs Betfred Cup quarter finals

Have your say

Hibs’ Betfred Cup quarter final match with Aberdeen will be shown live on BT Sport, along with Celtic’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.

Neil Lennon’s side needed a stoppage time winner from recent signing Daryl Horgan to get past Ross County on Sunday while the Dons put four past St Mirren at Pittodrie to reach the last eight.

The Easter Road side have faced Aberdeen 23 times in the competition, winning ten, drawing six and losing seven.

The last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for the Capital club, as goals from Jason Cummings and Dominique Malonga handed Alan Stubbs’ side a home win in September 2015.

The match will be played at Easter Road on Tuesday September 25, kick-off 7.45pm.

Hearts host Motherwell at Tynecastle the following evening, after both sides recorded 1-0 wins on the road in the round of 16.

Olly Lee’s 79th-minute strike at East End Park ended Dunfermline’s hopes of progressing while Danny Johnson’s first half goal at the Tony Macaroni Arena sealed the Steelmen’s passage to the last eight.

St Johnstone’s home clash with Celtic will also be screeneed by the broadcaster the following night, Wednesday September 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Saints saw off a spirited Queen of the South side in the previous round but needed extra time to do so, the match having ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Drey Wright and Tony Watt put the McDiarmid Park side 3-1 up before a Stephen Dobbie penalty reduced arrears for the Doonhamers. Callum Hendry added a fourth for St Johnstone at the death.

Celtic were also given a scare by lower league opposition, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes to record a 3-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Rangers host Ayr United in the other quarter final tie, scheduled to take place on Wednesday September 26.

The Ibrox side won 3-1 at Rugby Park on Sunday courtesy of an Alfredo Morelos hat-trick while Ayr United pulled off a shock at Dens Park, with a Lawrence Shankland double and a Michael Moffat strike sending the Honest Men through to the quarter finals at the expense of nine-man Dundee.

