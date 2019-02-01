Done deal: Ex-Hearts ace reunited with Robbie Neilson at Dundee United

Former Hearts ace Osman Sow has joined Dundee United from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The Swedish forward links up with Robbie Neilson for the third time, signing until the end of the 2020 season.

Osman Sow has signed for Dundee United. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Sow was signed by the United boss for Hearts in 2014, helping the Tynecastle side win the Championship before moving to China during the 2015-2016 season.

Neilson brought the striker to MK Dons in 2017 after the player had a brief spell playing in the UAE.

He now joins Peter Pawlett and Aidan Nesbitt in signing for United from the League One side.

Neilson told Dundee United’s official website: “I am delighted to have Osman at United. I obviously know the player very well and he brings real quality to us.

“This is an exciting signing and he is a proper striker who improves our options in the final third of the park. It has been a busy window but I am pleased with the quality of the squad as it stands.”

Sow has made eight appearances this campaign, scoring once. His most productive spell was at Tynecastle, where he netted 23 goals in 53 appearances.

He becomes the club’s fifth deadline day signing, following Pawlett, Calum Butcher, Mark Connolly and Mark Reynolds.

