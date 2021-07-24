Dunbar's strong EoS campaign start can continue, insists boss Kevin Haynes

(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Haynes returned to the club he first signed for 19 years ago just nine days before their opening-day 3-1 victory over Sauchie last weekend and the Seasiders followed up that impressive victory with a 2-1 defeat of Broxburn Athletic at home in midweek.

The former striker, who netted 96 goals in 136 appearances at New Countess Park, isn’t going to set any wild targets for his players at this stage ahead of hosting Camelon tomorrow, who also go into the match with six points, he said:

“What’s pleasing is that it has been two different types of wins. On Saturday we were dominant, we were good and played some good stuff, then on Tuesday night it was backs to the wall for the last 20 minutes and we had to soak up Broxburn’s pressure - we kept our shape and composure well and denied them chances.

“We’ve got a chance that we can go and make a mark now, we are in a good position and we’ve went under the radar. I don’t think anyone expected us to go and beat Sauchie away from home, it’s the first time that’s happened in a long time. We want to quietly go about our business and pick up as many points as we can. Our target is just on the next game and picking up points.”

The 40-year-old’s return to Dunbar all happened so quickly as he was set to start the season as part of Calum Elliot’s coaching staff at Tranent after being relieved of his duties at Berwick Rangers in May, where he was assistant to Ian Little for two seasons.

Haynes continued: “It’s a great opportunity for me, my management career was only Dalkeith once I stopped playing and then I was a number two for four years after that, which has probably helped me - working with Yano [Ian Little] and Max [Christie, at Tranent and Bo’ness] who are two experienced guys, two guys that are older than me and I managed to learn quite a bit off both of them.

“The town and the community are really proud and very supportive of their football team and it’s history. It’s a good place to work, and it was a good place to play 19 years ago - I signed for the club when I was 21, so I knew all about the club. Geoff [Jones, former manager] done a great job over the last seven years and I’m probably going to encounter the same problems he did, logistically trying to get players in, but the last two years I’ve had to do the same trying to entice players down to Berwick.