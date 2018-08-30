Dundee United pass on Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson - reports

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson won’t join Dundee United after his former club rejected the chance to bring him back to the club.

Danny Swanson has been linked with a move away from Hibs. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The 31-year-old was linked with moves to Dundee and Ross County on Monday with the player expected to leave Easter Road before the close of the transfer window on Friday.

However, according to the Evening Telegraph, United, like rivals Dundee, are not keen on the creative midfielder.

The Arabs are reportedly concerned about Swanson’s lack of game time, while they currently have midfielders Martin Woods and Mathias Thrane on trial.

Swanson was signed by Craig Levein for United in 2008. The player recently posted a message on his Instagram account wishing the Hearts boss well on his recovery after he took ill.

He helped the Tannadice side win the Scottish Cup in 2010 before moving to Peterborough United in 2012. He has since had spells at Coventry City, St Johnstone and Hearts.

Swanson signed for Hibs in 2017 but has struggled for regular game time. He has appeared for just 56 minutes so far this season.

