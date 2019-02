Here we take a look at every Scottish league club's average attendance - ranking them in order from highest to lowest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each club lies. Data taken from Transfermarkt and based on 2018/19 figures so far.

1. Celtic Average attendance: 56,970

2. Rangers Average attendance: 49,576

3. Hibs Average attendance: 17,457

4. Hearts Average attendance: 17,377

